Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Position Cut by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,605,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.