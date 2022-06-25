Investment House LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $707,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after buying an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.99 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,672 shares of company stock worth $4,423,208. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

