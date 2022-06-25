Investment House LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

