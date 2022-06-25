Investment House LLC Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.