Investment House LLC Takes $425,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

