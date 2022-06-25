iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,445,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,851,000 after acquiring an additional 542,579 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.