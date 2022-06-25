iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 271.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.