iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.