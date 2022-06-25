iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.1% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

