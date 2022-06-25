iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silverhawk Asset Management LLC

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after buying an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,833,000 after buying an additional 89,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.