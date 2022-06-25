iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,698,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

