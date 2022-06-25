iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $54,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $175.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.