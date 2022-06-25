iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.