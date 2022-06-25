iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after buying an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after buying an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

