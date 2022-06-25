iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

