Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,084 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $2,604,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

