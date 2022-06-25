Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $5.21 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JRSH shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

