Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US) (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.