John K. Keppler Buys 16,422 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 188.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.