John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.