JUST Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $219.13 million and $46.29 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00126221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00073756 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014005 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars.

