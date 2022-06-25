KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $45.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in KB Home by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.