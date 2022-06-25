Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 3,079 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $295,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $360,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.2% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 430,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

