KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.89

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 350470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,281,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,709,000 after acquiring an additional 653,971 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $834,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.