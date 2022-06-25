KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 73,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $339.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.56. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

