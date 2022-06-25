Kleros Hits Market Cap of $18.69 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $18.69 million and $682,339.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

