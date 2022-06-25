Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.17

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 152558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 126.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

