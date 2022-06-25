Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.17

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 152558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
