Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.17

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 152558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

