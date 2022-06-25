Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $72.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

