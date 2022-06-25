Laidlaw Downgrades F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Hold

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSTX. William Blair downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.39 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $137.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.84.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.