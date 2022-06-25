Laidlaw Downgrades F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Hold

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSTX. William Blair downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.39 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $137.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.