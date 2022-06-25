Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.30. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $411.39 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

