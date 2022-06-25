Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $49,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $411.39 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

