Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LCI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Lannett had a negative net margin of 84.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lannett by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

