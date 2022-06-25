Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.90

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 4661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59.

Get Lara Exploration alerts:

About Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Further Reading

