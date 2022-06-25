Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

LEG stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $52.44.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

