Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $190.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $248.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.14. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,763,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

