Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 253,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

