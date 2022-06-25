Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 520,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

