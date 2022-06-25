Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $28.02.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 13.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

