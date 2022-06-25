Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

LEVI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,411 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

