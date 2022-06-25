Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $99.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.91. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $21,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.