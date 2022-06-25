Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,802 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 1.6% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $98,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,093.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,786 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 858,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,622,660. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

