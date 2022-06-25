Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $36.71 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 41.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

