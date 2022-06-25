Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $419.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

