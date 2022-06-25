Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.02

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 200478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $598.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

