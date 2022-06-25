Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 331 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1,324.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 52.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $342,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $172.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

