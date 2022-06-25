Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

