Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $113,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $169.27 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.