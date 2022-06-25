Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $213,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100,443 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

NYSE APH opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.