Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $35.84 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.90 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

